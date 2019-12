ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Two central Indiana school corporations are dismissing early due to the forecast of more snow.

All Lebanon and Zionsville Community Schools will be dismissing early.

The Lebanon Middle and High School will let out at 1:30 with all Lebanon elementary schools will dismiss at 2:30 p.m.

In Zionsville, the elementary schools will dismiss at 1:30. Zionsville High School will let out at 2:40 p.m. and the middle school will dismiss at 2:45 p.m.