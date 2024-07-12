Zionsville man opens up home to professional cyclists ahead of Momentum Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some of the country’s fastest cyclists rolled into downtown Indianapolis for Momentum Indy this weekend.

Every year, families around central Indiana open their homes and host the athletes.

One of those homes belongs to Mike Krug. He’s welcomed the Reign Storm Racing team for three years.

Krug has seen them grow from a small unsponsored team to a leader in the American Criterium Cup.

“At this point. They’re more like family,” Krug said.

The Zionsville man originally started cycling to lose weight and escape the pressures of everyday life.

Through his connections at a local cycling club, Team Nibo Ridge, he decided to host a team in 2022.

Krug says it’s inspiring to work so closely with athletes at the top of the sport he’s grown to love.

“Just to cook meals together, share meals together,” Krug said. “It’s a great experience and they’re very, very, … appreciative of the efforts, the time, the money [and] the inconvenience at some level that hosts houses … go through.”

Cyclist Danny Summerhill is one of those athletes. He’s stayed with Krug for the last two years.

He says Krug has made Momentum Indy one of his favorite stops in the country. The team told him everything clicked the first time they stayed in Zionsville.

“Just in the weekend and hanging out with him [they] sort of realized that Mike’s great,” Summerhill said. “Mike likes us too. Since then have not actually had to reach out to the race [for housing] … We already know that Mike always has the door open for us.”

It’s pretty common for teams to stay with a host family. Summerhill says Reign Storm prefers it over staying at a hotel.

He feels it gives them a bit of an edge over the competition.

“There’s definitely something to it,” Summerhill said. “Outside of just having a good time with my teammates, we have a good time with our host families.”

During the team’s time staying with Krug, they turn his garage into a temporary bike shop — and his house into their home.

Krug keeps up with the team throughout the year and even travels to watch some of their races. He says the cyclists make him feel like he’s part of something bigger.

“It’s a lot of fun, obviously, to be part of a winning team,” Krug said. “Just being part of the team and helping them out win or lose at the end of the day is very satisfying.”

Reign Storm Racing currently leads the ACC’s team standings.

They will be racing down Mass Avenue for the Mass Ave Criterium on Friday at 4 p.m. Meanwhile, the Indy Criterium is at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.