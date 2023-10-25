Zionsville teacher to take flight with Blue Angels

Brittany Moon, a dedicated 12th-year teacher at Zionsville Middle School and the Key Influencer Rider for the Crossroads Air Show. (Provided Photo/The Crossroads of America Council)

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Zionsville Middle School teacher is set to take flight Wednesday morning on a once-in-a-lifetime ride with the Blue Angels.

The Crossroads Air Show selected 12-year teacher Brittany Moon as its Key Influencer Rider for Wednesday’s event.

Moon is an educator, a mom of two, and a pilot who says she is passionate about mentoring. The Crossroads of America Council (BSA) says the honor of selecting Moon “recognizes her significant impact in the community, inspiring others with her passion, dedication, and leadership.”

Moon has her pilot’s license and is a coordinator for the Experimental Aircraft Association. Her peers nominated her for the honor.

Moon says she is thrilled to take part in the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “My childhood dream was to be a Blue Angel, and now I can say my dream came true! I can’t wait to share this experience with my students.”

Moon will arrive at the Indianapolis Regional Airport by 9:35 a.m. Wednesday. At 11:45 a.m., she will take a one-hour flight with U.S. Navy Blue Angels No. 7.

Wednesday’s flight is not open to the public for viewing, but is a preview for the Crossroads Air Show on Saturday and Sunday.

Limited tickets are on sale online for the air show. Purdue Aviation is presenting Crossroads Air Show.

Here is the weekend flight lineup: U.S. Navy Blue Angels; C-130J “Fat Albert”; Para-Commandos; Rob Holland; T-6G Texan “Spanish Lady”; Redline Team; Kent Pietsch; Racers Jet Team; F-16 Viper Demo Team; C-47 Skytrain; F-100 Super Sabre; and P-51 Mustang.

The Crossroads of America Council (BSA) is producing the air show. The council is a youth development organization dedicated to preparing young people to make ethical and moral decisions throughout their lifetimes. The goals of scouting consist of citizenship training, character development, physical and mental fitness, and leadership development.