Zionsville Town Hall shuts down to public indefinitely to curb spread of COVID-19

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron made the decision to shut down the town hall in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Styron said as she and other town leaders watched cases continue to climb throughout central Indiana and the rest of the state, she knew they had to act fast.

“The writing is on the wall; this community spread is happening. It doesn’t show a decrease. The last thing we want to see happen is a shutdown of Main Street and our businesses again,” said Styron.

She hopes small rollbacks now will prevent larger ones in the future.

If you need a town service, Mayor Styron suggests looking online first. She said most forms can be accessed there. Everything else will have to be done by appointment and after a completed health screening.

“I think that as any one of us that are in this central Indiana area start to pull the reins a little tighter as it relates to trying to stop community spread of COVID-19, we’ll find that others among us are thinking the same thing,” Styron said.

“With the cases going up, I think I would rather have places maybe start not shut down, but scale back in the sense that not so many people inside and maybe go back to where we were in those beginning phases,” said Makala Schuhler, who lives in Zionsville.

Styron said she hopes this small rollback sends a big message.

“It is alarming that we are getting back to where we were in march and it is a sign, it is a signal that we take this very seriously,” said Styron.

Over in Carmel, City Hall and the Household Hazardous Waste Site are shut down for at least two weeks. Mayor Jim Brainard says he made the decision after seeing an increase in cases among city employees.

