Zionsville woman dies in predawn crash near Sheridan

SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — A 21-year-old Zionsville woman died Sunday morning in a predawn, two-car crash in northern Boone County, a deputy said.

Madeline McHale died at the crash scene.

Boone County Communications Center received a report of the crash shortly after 5:45 a.m. Sunday near State Road 47 and County Road 1000 East. That’s about 2 miles west of the town of Sheridan.

McHale was driving a white 2016 Toyota Corolla, which collided with a gray 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Nicole Dodson, 48, of Sheridan.

Dodson was taken to a local medical facility with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A news release from Deputy Wesley Grant did not share what may have led to the crash, only that investigators had not yet completed their work.