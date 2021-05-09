Local

Zionsville woman dies in predawn crash near Sheridan

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — A 21-year-old Zionsville woman died Sunday morning in a predawn, two-car crash in northern Boone County, a deputy said.

Madeline McHale died at the crash scene.

Boone County Communications Center received a report of the crash shortly after 5:45 a.m. Sunday near State Road 47 and County Road 1000 East. That’s about 2 miles west of the town of Sheridan.

McHale was driving a white 2016 Toyota Corolla, which collided with a gray 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Nicole Dodson, 48, of Sheridan.

Dodson was taken to a local medical facility with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A news release from Deputy Wesley Grant did not share what may have led to the crash, only that investigators had not yet completed their work.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

House GOP leader says he backs ousting Cheney from No. 3 job

Politics /

Earliest tropical storm on record develops in eastern Pacific

Weather Stories /

ISDH: Indiana COVID-19 death rate rises above 13,000

Coronavirus /

What the mothers of 3 Civil Rights leaders have to teach Black moms today

National /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.