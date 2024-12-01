Zionsville’s Christmas in the Village Parade lights up holiday joy

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Zionsville’s Christmas in the Village Parade starts the holiday season with a dazzling display of lights, festive cheer, and a true sense of community.

This year, Zionsville is celebrating with joy and purpose. Local organizations and residents are engaging in charitable efforts and supporting local families and pets.

“I think the neat thing about Zionsville is it truly has that wonderful small-town community atmosphere, which, in many cases, is hard to find anymore,” said Wendy Gabers, a volunteer for the Humane Society of Boone County. “It’s just a delightful opportunity for the little ones to come out with their families and enjoy the Holiday season.”

The parade embodies the Hoosier spirit as the community gathers to celebrate the season’s true meaning. From reindeer to owls, Silly Safaris, Inc.’s animal farm gets everyone into the holiday spirit.

“This is little Coco! He is a skunk,” said Ryan Davis, an educator and performer for Silly Safaris, Inc. “He is a brown and white skunk, instead of your typical black and white, which makes him a little more unique. We’ve also got some bunnies over here. With the cold today, we usually do a whole show in front of Midwest Jewelers. Still, this year, we had to bring animals that could handle the cold weather.”

The mile-long parade gave a dazzling spectacle as more than 30 floats adorned with twinkling lights and cheerful decorations made their way through the heart of the town.

“Oh, man! Nothing is better than seeing a real-life reindeer in front of everybody,” Davis said. “Everybody loves it, and it brings in the holidays well with the reindeer. Especially with reindeer from Silly Safaris, you can always come up real close and personal, and pet them, take pictures with them, and spread that cheer!”

Local organizations like the Humane Society for Boone County helped warm spirits with hot coca, showcasing adoptable pets in Zionsville’s festive parade.

“It’s a beautiful opportunity to showcase organizations, such as the Humane Society, to local people and let them know, not just with our nonprofit, but others as well, that the kinds of services and opportunities that are available to the residents of the county and beyond, as well as opportunities to volunteer,” Gabers said.

The parade marks more than just the beginning of the holiday season. It reminds us of the togetherness, generosity, and light that characterize this time of year.

“This is a storied Zionsville tradition,” said Joh Stehr, mayor of Zionsville. “We’ve been doing this for years and years here. The lighting of the Tree is the official kickoff of the holiday season, and we hope many people will come here and enjoy our beautiful downtown area, and our other businesses in Zionsville, too, and support them for the holidays.”