Zoo announces name of baby gibbon after online contest

Shown in a photo shared Sept. 11, 2023, on social media, Echo is the white-handed gibbon born to mother, Koko, on May 14, 2023, at the Indianapolis Zoo. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Zoo via Social Media)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did you hear? Did you hear? Did you hear?

Echo is the new name of the white-handed gibbon born to mother, Koko, on May 14 at the Indianapolis Zoo.

The zoo had an online contest to determine the baby boy’s name.

Gibbons are endangered apes native to southern and southeast Asia. They have white markers on their faces, hands, and feet, are usually 16 to 23 inches long, and can weigh 9 to 15 pounds. Gibbons are one of the few primates that sing and their duets can last up to 30 minutes, the zoo says.

Zoo visitors are invited to see the gibbon family in the Forest.

