Zoo collects thousands of pounds of e-waste

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Six African elephants and three southern white rhinos: That’s the combined weight in recyclable e-waste the Indianapolis Zoo hoped to beat this weekend.

Hundreds of Hoosiers safely got rid of old TVs, cellphones and electronics on Saturday, for the fall power recycling day.

Zoo staff took most electronics for free at the parking lot. Last spring, the zoo collected more than 58,000 pounds of e-waste.

“There are millions and millions of tons of e-waste created every year in the U.S. and only about 42% get recycled. So we can do something here, people are getting into their garages and their basements and they’re pulling out their old computers and bringing them there and recycling them so that we can save the earth,” said Judy Palermo, director of public relations at the zoo.

The zoo handed out $2 off admission coupons as a thank you for helping the environment.

If you have electronics to get rid off but didn’t get to on Saturday, the zoo will host another event like this in the spring.