Zoobilation tickets going on sale Thursday at the Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo announced tickets for its annual black-tie fundraiser for animal conversation efforts will go on sale Thursday.

The 2024 Zoobilation fundraising event is described as “The Midwest’s largest black-tie fundraising event” supporting its animal conservation efforts.

The event helps the Zoo care for their 1,400 animals and 48,000 plants along with its global conservation initiatives.

This year, they will debut a new International Chimpanzee Complex which attendees can be introduced to the local chimpanzee community in multiple centers of the new complex.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday, and prices vary depending on membership tier, which includes:

Non-members, $300

Zoo Members, $275

Those who want the premium experience which includes early entry, food and drink opportunities, animal encounters, priority parking, and a welcome gift can expect to pay:

Non-members, $600

Zoo members, $575

The event begins 5:30 p.m. on June 14. The Zoo will be closed during the day to prepare for the event. Check out the Zoo’s website for more information.