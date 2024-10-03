Local nonprofit Paws & Think hosts annual fundraiser to strengthen therapy dog program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis-based nonprofit is harnessing the power of dogs to improve lives in the community and is gearing up for its biggest fundraising event of the year.

Paws and Think, which connects therapy dogs with schools, libraries, hospitals, and other local organizations, will host its annual “Tails of Celebration” event on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Indianapolis Art Center. The evening will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and will feature a silent auction, therapy dogs, and opportunities for attendees to learn more about the nonprofit’s mission.

The organization currently has 160 registered therapy teams, made up of volunteers and their dogs, who visit various places to help brighten the days of individuals facing difficult times.

Ashleigh Coster, Executive Director of Paws and Think, says the connection between humans and dogs is unlike any other.

“Dogs have this great ability to calm people down and bring joy to those who need it,” Coster said. “Whether it’s visiting a child at the library or someone in the hospital, we try to be there for anyone who could benefit from the presence of a dog.”

One of those volunteers is Pam Gasway, who visits IU North with her therapy dog, Luciano. Gasway says she didn’t know much about therapy dogs before Luciano, but a friend encouraged her to give it a try after seeing his calm temperament.

“Going into someone’s room who’s having a tough day and seeing their mood immediately brighten when they see Luciano is just wonderful,” Gasway shared. “It’s the best feeling.”

Paws and Think works with approximately 50 community partners across the Indianapolis area, offering support through their therapy dog visits and other programs. The organization also helps train shelter dogs with young people as part of a unique initiative to foster both canine and human connections.

The upcoming “Tails of Celebration” event is Paws and Think’s primary fundraiser of the year. The funds raised will help sustain their community programs and allow the organization to continue making a difference.

“We want people to come out and celebrate the work we’re doing, but also to hopefully bring in some new faces who want to get involved,” Coster added.

To purchase tickets for “Tails of Celebration” or more information about Paws and Think, click here.