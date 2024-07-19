Local restaurant Che Chori to appear on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Che Chori, a vibrant Argentinean street food restaurant on the west side, announced on Instagram it is set to make its national television debut on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” The episode, featuring host Guy Fieri, will air on Friday, August 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Che Chori, known for its colorful façade and flavorful offerings, is the creation of Marcos Perera-Blasco and his wife Laura. The restaurant, located at 3124 W. 16th St., is a celebration of traditional Argentinean street food with a modern twist. The menu includes a variety of dishes such as empanadas, choripanes, and seasoned burgers, all prepared using house-made recipes.

The episode will showcase some of Che Chori’s signature items. Che Chori’s menu highlights the rich culinary heritage of Argentina, with items such as: Choripanes: Argentine chorizo sausages served in a warm bun with chimichurri sauce.

Argentine chorizo sausages served in a warm bun with chimichurri sauce. Empanadas: Pastry pockets filled with seasoned meats.

Pastry pockets filled with seasoned meats. Milanesas: Breaded meat cutlets served in sandwiches.

Breaded meat cutlets served in sandwiches. Artisan Chorizos: Variety of sausages including Spanish-style chorizo and Argentinean black sausage. In addition to their drive-thru and carry-out options, Che Chori offers a cook-at-home menu featuring house-made items like chorizos and milanesas, free from additives and preservatives. Their catering menu extends the drive-thru offerings, providing options for special orders. Marcos Perera-Blasco, originally from Argentina, hopes to introduce Indianapolis diners to the country’s beloved street food. The restaurant’s bold chili-pepper red exterior and its dedication to authentic flavors have made it a standout along its busy stretch of West 16th Street. Che Chori owner Marcos Perera-Blasco (Provided Photo/Che Chori)

Don’t miss the chance to see Che Chori in action on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and discover what makes this Argentinean eatery a must-visit in Indianapolis. Tune in on Friday, August 2, at 9 p.m.ET/PT, and experience the vibrant flavors of Argentina right from your home.