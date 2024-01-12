Restaurant ends 10-year run in Westfield, closes for good

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rail Cafe & Market and Cone + Crumb, located at 3400 Nancy St., Westfield, will be closing their doors for the last time on January 13. The announcement follows an expansion of hours to include dinner service less than a month ago.

In a statement, the owners shared that their last day of cafe and dinner service will be on Friday, January 12, with the market remaining open on Saturday, January 13, from 9 a.m. until sold out. Due to an overwhelming number of orders, they will no longer accept online orders, and customers are encouraged to call for carry-out orders, though wait times may be longer.

The closure marks the end of a decade-long journey for Rail & Cone + Crumb, during which they express pride in the growth of their establishment. Looking ahead, the owners reflect on the constant demands of the restaurant business and the need to reset their priorities, redirecting their energy towards family and personal well-being.

As the owners bid farewell to the community they served for the past 10 years, they express gratitude for the support and acknowledge the difficulty of the decision. They highlight the honor of working with a dedicated team and building lasting connections within the industry.

The closure comes as a surprising turn for fans who witnessed the reopening of Rail Cafe & Market by Melanie and Toby Miles in the summer of 2022, following the closure of their previous venture in October 2020. The new establishment aimed to provide practical perks, including a larger kitchen, with a cafe-style breakfast and lunch service on one side and a gourmet market on the other.

Rail & Cone + Crumb will officially lock its doors on Saturday, January 13, concluding a chapter in the owners’ journey and leaving behind memories of a beloved community spot.

The text of the original post sharing details of the closure can be found below: