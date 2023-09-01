Local shoe store collaborates with Nike Jordan brand

Today, we have a special treat as we sit down with Matt Tomamichel, the owner of the renowned downtown shoe store, “Corporate Got ‘Em.” Matt is here to unveil an exciting development in the world of sneaker fashion – his brand-new collaboration with the iconic Nike Jordan brand. Sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts, get ready to be blown away! Matt’s passion for footwear has always been evident in his curated collection at “Corporate Got ‘Em,” but this collaboration takes his love for sneakers to a whole new level. As he shares the story behind this exciting partnership, you’ll gain insight into the creativity and dedication that have made him a standout figure in the world of sneaker retail.

The Nike Jordan brand is synonymous with style, innovation, and a rich history that transcends sports and fashion. Matt Tomamichel’s collaboration is set to bring a fresh perspective to the world of sneaker culture, and we can’t wait to dive deep into the details. From design inspiration to the unique elements that make this partnership stand out, Matt’s journey with Nike Jordan promises to be a game-changer in the world of streetwear and sneaker aficionados. So, tune in as we explore the exciting fusion of passion, style, and sneakers in this exclusive conversation with Matt Tomamichel of “Corporate Got ‘Em.”