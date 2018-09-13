Locally produced play takes you on journey of one family’s tragedy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Love’s Knot is a stage play that tackles the tragedies in life.

The director introduces us to a married father of one. As the play progresses, the husband loses his wife in a deadly accident, and he’s left to raise his daughter. The plays takes you on many twists, turns and even surprises.

Dealing with tragedy appears to be a constant theme.

“Love’s Knot is a story of choice, we are faced with many choices in life,” said Dee Duvall, director of Love’s Knot.

As a major metropolitan city, Indianapolis has its share of tragedies from car accidents, drownings, deadly shootings, and even terminal illnesses.

Which makes the play relatable to many.

“This show does show a lot of adversity on how to cope with situations, but it is entertaining sometimes that is the best medicine to escape you momentarily,” said Duvall.

The play has multiple shows this weekend:

Saturday Matinee: 2:00 p.m.

Saturday Evening: 7:00 p.m.

Sunday Matinee: 4:00 p.m.

Love’s Knot includes a variety of local and national artist including the lead singer of R&B group Silk, Gary “Lil G” Jenkins. If you would like more information about the play click here.