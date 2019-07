SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Some call him Lone Star JR. Others refer to him as the legendary Johnny Rutherford.

The multiple-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 took some time out to speak with News 8 about the 102nd running of the race.

Rutherford also discussed the 6th winner of the Lone Star Rutherford Award, a technical worker who is employed by IndyCar.

Check out the interview above for more.