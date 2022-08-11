Long-delayed Indiana tax rebate checks will be larger

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — About 1.7 million tax rebate checks from Indiana’s big state budget surplus that have been delayed for months will be larger whenever they start hitting mailboxes.
State lawmakers last week approved $200-per-taxpayer payments that will be the second round of such rebates following $125 payments triggered last summer by surging tax collections.
Roughly half of the initial payments have been sent by direct bank deposits starting in May, but the mailing of printed checks to some 1.7 million taxpayers who haven’t supplied bank account information to the state has been on hold awaiting shipments of specialty paper.
The state auditor’s office says check printing could begin next week and will be for a single $325 rebate.