Looking for action during NBA All-Star Game weekend? Here’s a list of events

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Basketball is taking over the Circle City for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game weekend.

People looking for last-minute tickets may see an increase in prices for some events, but don’t worry! News 8 has the details on what you need to know about obtaining your tickets, and events you can attend all weekend that won’t break the bank.

Gametime, the leading app/site for last-minute tickets, released pricing information — including taxes and fees — for the main events for All-Star Weekend.

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Lowest-priced/Get-in seats: $40 each.

Top-priced seats: $768 each.

NBA Rising Stars Game

Lowest-priced/Get-in seats: $73 each.

Top-priced seats: $1,138.

All-Star Saturday Night

Lowest-priced/Get-in seats: $251 each.

Top-priced seats: $1,815.

All-Star Game

Lowest-priced/Get-in seats: $670 each.

Top-priced seats: $1,860 each.

Thursday All-Star Game weekend official events

Thursday parties and events

Friday All-Star Game weekend official events

Friday parties and events

Saturday All-Star Game weekend official events

Saturday parties and events

Sunday All-Star Game weekend official events

G League Up Next Game presented by AT&T : Located at Indiana Convention Center | 1:30 p.m.

: Located at Indiana Convention Center | 1:30 p.m. NBA Experiences Pre-Game Concert: Lil Wayne : | Indiana Convention Center | 3 p.m.

: | Indiana Convention Center | 3 p.m. NBA Crossover Fan Experience: Located at Indiana Convention Center | 12-6 p.m.

Sunday parties and events

Is there an event we missed? Email at newsdesk@wishtv.com so it can be added to the list.