Looking to get your fix for National Pizza Day? Check out these deals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Pizza lovers rejoice! Friday marked the day for people of all slices, big and small, to celebrate National Pizza Day.

In America, one in eight people eat pizza on any given day, according to USA Today, citing the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The outlet cited a poll from OnePoll, taken for Pizza Hut’s 2024 Pizza Trends Report, in which it said most Americans eat pizza about three times each month and about eight slices each month.

A pizza delivery app, Slice, used by 20,000 “independent” pizzerias, estimates Americans ate 29,000 tons of pizza in 2023.

Many restaurants are offering deals to go along with National Pizza Day. It doesn’t take long to find them–just Google it.

Of note, National Pizza Day comes on the same weekend that the Super Bowl will be played in Las Vegas between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Naturally, the Super Bowl is also one of the busiest days of the year for pizza orders.

According to Slice, said USA Today, Friday is the most popular day to order pizza, with $5.2 million orders made.

So, order up some pizza, kick back, and enjoy the game, any game really, the weekend, or just Friday night. It’s been a long week, and you’ve worked hard! You deserve it!

Here’s a roundup list of pizza deals put together by Delish:

Fazoli’s – Use code Pizza24 and get a $9.99 whole pizza for dine-in, carry-out, or delivery.

Marco’s Pizza – Get a Pizzoli for $5.99 with the code PIZZOLI and $3 off any specialty pizza with the code SPECIAL3.

Pizza Hut – The chain started its $7 Deal Lover’s Menu, which has 17 dishes for $7 each when you order two or more.

Toppers Pizza – If you spend $10 in the app February 9 -14, a free medium pizza will be added to your account on the 15th.

USA Today reported that Domino’s was offering its Perfect Combo Deal, which ends after the Super Bowl. For $19.89, you get two medium one-topping pizzas, an order of 16 Parmesan Bread Bites, eight Cinnamon Bread Twists, and a two-liter of Coke (use coupon code 1387).