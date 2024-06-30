Looks like wet weather might be impossible to avoid this 4th of July

TONIGHT

The night remains clear and cool, with lows dipping into the lower to mid-50s, propelled by northerly breezes calming to light northeast winds.

TOMORROW

Enjoy pleasant, sunny skies with highs reaching the upper 70s, maintained by dry easterly winds. The high-pressure system moves slightly, positioning over the eastern Great Lakes, preserving stable and dry conditions.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Clear skies continue as temperatures drop to around 59 degrees, fostering a calm and cool night.

TUESDAY

The week heats up on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures soaring to the upper 80s. Expect light southerly winds around 8 mph as the high-pressure area moves eastward, allowing warmer air from the south to influence the region.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear with lows in the low 70s and continuing mild southerly winds, setting the stage for warmer days ahead.

WEDNESDAY

A significant change in the weather pattern, as the chance of showers and thunderstorms emerges after 2 PM, with a 50% probability. Despite the potential for rain, it will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs in the low 90s and southwest winds increasing to 9 to 13 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms become likely, particularly between 8 PM and 2 AM. The night remains mostly cloudy with lows in the low 70s, and winds shifting to the west-southwest.

THURSDAY

The Fourth of July sees a high likelihood of showers and possibly a thunderstorm, clouding over the celebrations. Highs will be cooler, near 81 degrees, with calm winds shifting to the south-southwest.

THURSDAY NIGHT

The pattern of showers and potential thunderstorms continues, with mostly cloudy skies and a mild low around 72 degrees.

8 DAY OUTLOOK

This week’s forecast indicates a rollercoaster of temperatures with significant rain and thunderstorm activities midweek, impacting outdoor activities, especially on Independence Day. Stay tuned for updates and adjust your plans accordingly to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday week.