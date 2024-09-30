Lottery ticket worth nearly $1 million sold in Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 ticket sold in Westfield is worth $919,000.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, the jackpot-winning ticket for Saturday’s drawing was purchased at Kroger 970 Fuel Center located at 16201 Spring Mill Rd, Westfield.

The winning CA$H 5 numbers for Saturday, Sept. 28, are: 4-7-11-34-37.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Hoosier Lottery says it has contributed more than $7 billion to good causes, including $30 million to local police and firefighters’ pensions and $30 million to the Teachers’ Retirement Fund annually.