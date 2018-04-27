Loved ones hold vigil for Stanley Jones at scene of deadly fight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Loved ones gathered Friday at the American Legion Mall to mourn the death of Stanley Jones, an Indianapolis man who succumbed to injuries sustained in a fight the previous night at the downtown memorial site.

Jones, 57, was unconscious when authorities arrived at the scene Thursday around 7 p.m.

He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with a head injury and suffered three heart attacks before being taken off life support, his family said.

“It’s truly senseless,” his nephew, Donald Dancy, said of deadly violence on the streets of Indianapolis. “It’s a sad place that we’re in right now.”

Four people were stabbed April 7 in a separate incident nearby.

Spots of what appeared to be dried blood were still visible on the pavement Saturday morning.

“Rest in peace, my brother,” Connie Dancy said, releasing balloons into the air and embracing other relatives.

She called for “peace in the streets” and asked for all of Indianapolis to make an effort to “stop the violence.”

Authorities have not identified a suspect or motive in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.