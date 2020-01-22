Lucas Oil becomes certified as sensory inclusive venue

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Lucas Oil Stadium had partnered with Alabama-based nonprofit KultureCity to officially become a sensory inclusive venue. The stadium now provides sensory bags including noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads for patrons who attend a game or event and need support.

The stadium aims to support individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions who officials say are often at a heightened risk to experience sensory sensitivities from overstimulation and noise.

KultureCity works with companies nationwide to increase accessibility and help implement programs for individuals who experience sensory sensitivity.

The sensory bags are an addition to Lucas Oil’s designated quiet place, which guests can still use if they need a quieter and more secure space.

Lucas Oil Stadium’s staff also received sensory awareness training as part of the certification.

“Our team is thrilled to provide sensory inclusive enhancements to the Lucas Oil Stadium experience.” said Eric Neuburger, stadium director at Lucas Oil Stadium. “With the training our staff received and our new sensory bags from KultureCity, we now can provide an opportunity for all guests to experience everything our world-class venue has to offer at their own pace and comfort level.”