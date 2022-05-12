News

Lucas Van Engen talks HBO’s “We Own This City”

Famed real-life federal prosecutor Leo Wise is being portrayed by actor and Indy native Lucas Van Engen in the HBO limited series, “We Own This City.”

It exposes the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s crooked gun-trace task force, a story filled with corruption and intrigue.

“We Own This City” is getting rave reviews by the Hollywood Reporter, Indiewire and viewers.

Van Engen joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to discuss this role, his other project, “The Brownstone Class,” and more. Watch the video above to hear from him.