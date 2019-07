PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – Lumber went through the windshield of a vehicle Friday morning in Hendricks Countyduring a crash.

About 10 a.m., a sport-utility vehicle rear-ended a flatbed truck hauling lumber on northbound Old State Road 267 near Black Oak Drive.

Following the collision, some of the lumber from the truck went through the windshield of the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, who was cut out of the vehicle, was in serious but stable condition.