Madam Walker Legacy Center to celebrate 95th anniversary with weekend of events, Alaina Renea performs ‘Showstopper’

The Historic Madam Walker Legacy Center (MWLC) is proud to announce plans to celebrate its 95th Anniversary with a gala, musical performances and lots of family-friendly activities during the weekend of Juneteenth, June 17 – 19.

Kristian Stricklen, Madam Walker Legacy Center president, and Alaina Renea, national recording artist, joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share everything you need to know about how they’re celebrating Juneteenth Weekend.

The weekend of events includes a Legacy Ball and Concert on Friday, historical building tours and an outdoor family-friendly block party with various music performances on Saturday and Sunday as well as a brunch hosted by The Block Bistro & Grill.

The Legacy Concert on Friday, June 17, will be headlined by Indianapolis native, Babyface. Tickets are currently sold out. Click here to enter to win a pair.

During the event Babyface will also be inducted into the Madam Walker Legacy Center Walk of Fame.

“95 years is quite a legacy and we’re honored to recognize the impact made by our namesake, Madam CJ Walker. We’re thrilled to be hosting a weekend-long celebration this Juneteenth,” says MWLC President Kristian Stricklen.

“This celebration will not only focus on the history of our organization, the Madam Walker Legacy Center, but also place a spotlight on the great things to come within the walls of our newly restored building.”

Current supporters include WISH-TV, The Indianapolis Foundation – a CICF affiliate, IUPUI, Lumina Foundation, FedEx, The Mind Trust, Lilly Endowment, Inc., Indiana University Foundation, Engaging Solutions, LLC, Old National Bank, Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Mays Chemical, Indy Arts Council, Indianapolis Urban League, 16 Tech, InnoPower Indy Inc and Cerulean Consulting Group.

For more information about the Madam Walker Legacy Center and its events, click here.

For more information about Alaina Renea, visit:

Facebook.com/Alainarenaemusic

Instagram.com/alainarenaemusic