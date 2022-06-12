News

Major changes to reroute traffic along State Road 37 project in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A major change is coming along the State Road 37 improvement project in Hamilton County to convert intersections to roundabouts.

The changes on Tuesday will be made for traffic at 135th and 131st streets. A roundabout is under construction at 131st Street, and the 135th Street intersection will become “right-in, right-out” when work is completed.

Since the project began in September 2019, State Road 37 has remained open from I-69 to 146th Street during the project, with restrictions at crossings.

On or after Tuesday, State Road 37 northbound lanes will move to the newly constructed lanes, closing access to 135th Street east of State Road 37. That intersection provides access to multiple homes, restaurants and retailers, including Walmart. The closure will be in place through early July.

The switch to the new lanes will happen at night and could take two nights to complete. Single-lane closures will happened on northbound and southbound 37 during the switch.

In addition, southbound State Road 37 will have restrictions from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Tuesday to remove barrier walls and adjust the traffic lanes.

Once the switch is made, northbound motorists will have access to 131st Street east of State Road 37. The 131st Street crossing has been entirely closed off at State Road 37 while the roundabout is built.

Access to 135th Street west of State Road 37 is already closed. The “right-in, right-out” for southbound State Road 37 motorists at 135th Street is not expected to open until late August or early September.

The project website 37 Thrives offers updates and detour maps for motorists.

The project began in September 2019. The cost for the project in October 2020 was $42 million over its initial budget of $140 million, and those figures were expected to increase. So, only the roundabout at 126th Street has been completed.