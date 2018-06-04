Major construction project starts at 96th & Keystone

A major construction project on the north side is starting on Monday.

A roundabout interchange is going in at 96th Street and Keystone Parkway.

According to the City of Carmel, 85,000 vehicles travel through this intersection every day.

Keystone Parkway will eventually be elevated over 96th Street and there will be roundabout controlled ramps to get onto Keystone from 96th Street. It will look similar to the roundabout interchanges at US 31 & 106th & 116th Streets.

According to the city, there will be two lanes of traffic open on northbound and southbound Keystone. On 96th Street, there will be one lane dedicated to traffic going in each direction.

The interchange is expected to be finished in 2019.