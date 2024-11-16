Major weather shift next week

TONIGHT

Cloudy conditions will persist with patchy drizzle possible before midnight, followed by isolated showers after 1 a.m. Low temperatures will drop into the low 40s with southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. These showers are expected to remain light, but roads may be slick in spots, so use caution.

TOMORROW

A warming trend begins as clouds gradually decrease, leading to partly sunny skies. Highs will climb into the mid-60s, aided by a steady southwest breeze at 10 to 15 mph. This will be a great day to enjoy the last remnants of fall foliage in the area.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Partly cloudy skies will give way to increasing cloud cover overnight as a weak frontal system approaches. Lows will settle into the low 50s with light south-southwest winds. A slight chance of rain will develop after midnight, mainly for western portions of the region.

MONDAY

The unseasonably warm weather continues with highs reaching the mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers may linger early in the day, but most of the region should remain dry. Winds will shift to the southeast at 5 to 10 mph by afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT

Rain chances increase late, with showers likely after midnight as a low-pressure system pushes moisture into the area. Lows will remain mild in the mid-50s, and winds will pick up from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Rainfall totals could approach a quarter of an inch in spots.

TUESDAY

Expect a damp and breezy day with a 40% chance of morning showers. Skies will turn partly sunny by afternoon as the system exits, and highs will climb into the upper 60s. Winds will remain gusty from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts nearing 30 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy skies will dominate as the region briefly dries out. Lows will cool to the mid-40s with west-southwest winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY

The next system arrives by midday, bringing likely rain showers during the afternoon. Highs will peak in the low 50s before colder air arrives late. Winds from the west will gust up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain showers transition to a mix of rain and snow as colder air filters into the region. Lows will drop into the mid-30s, and snowflakes may be seen in parts of central Indiana, but accumulation is unlikely. Winds from the west will remain strong, gusting up to 25 mph.

7 DAY FORECAST

The warming trend through early next week will bring highs into the 60s, peaking on Tuesday. Rain chances are expected late Monday into Tuesday and again Wednesday into Thursday as a strong low-pressure system sweeps through. This system may bring the season’s first snowflakes Wednesday night into Thursday morning as colder air settles in. Temperatures will fall sharply by midweek, with highs struggling to reach the 40s Thursday and Friday, accompanied by gusty winds and lake-enhanced moisture keeping conditions chilly through the weekend.