Make a spiced Chai-Rita cocktail with mixologist Brett Butler from Alcomy LLC

The Alcomy LLC Fall cocktail is a spiced chai-rita and mixologist Brett Butler stopped by to craft one! Here is the recipe!

2 oz. Tequila

.75 oz. Triple Sec

.5 oz. Nocino Walnut Liqueur

1.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

2 bsp. Apple Cider Jam or Apple Butter

3 sprigs Fresh Rosemary

Garnish: Dehydrated Lime, Apple and Cinnamon stick

Add the rosemary, apple cider jam and lime juice to a cocktail shaker and muddle for about 20 seconds to thoroughly extract the fresh rosemary aromatics and flavor. Add the rest of the ingredients and ice and shake vigorously for another 20 seconds until well emulsified and chilled. Double strain over ice in a large smoked rocks or Collins glass. Garnish with a dehydrated lime, apple and fresh cinnamon stick. Happy Thanksgiving!