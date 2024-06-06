Make a splash on Free Community Pool Day in Indianapolis

An Indy Parks pool in Indianapolis in summer 2023. (Provided Photo/Indy Parks via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jump into summer and celebrate the upcoming U.S. Olympic swim trials in Indianapolis with a free community pool day on Thursday.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Indy Parks and the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis will offer free admission to visitors. Special activities include giveaways and water safety promotions.

There’s even a fun pool day challenge! All participating swimmers will be working together to virtually swim 4,000 miles — the distance between Indianapolis and Paris, France, the host of this year’s Summer Olympic Games.

No registration is required — just show up and take a swim!

All pools will enforce capacity limits.

Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult and be within arm’s reach of an adult at all times.

Free Community Pool Day is sponsored by OneAmerica Financial.

The U.S Olympic Team Trials – Swimming are June 15-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Along with the excitement of competition, fans can enjoy live music, visit a free fan fest at the Indiana Convention Center, and get their picture taken with a 60-foot Eiffel Tower on Georgia Street.

Free Community Pool Day locations:

Indy Parks

Broad Ripple Park

1500 Broad Ripple Ave.

Brookside Park

3500 Brookside Pkwy S. Dr.

Eagle Creek Beach

7840 W 56th St.

Ellenberger Park

5301 E St Clair St.

Frederick Douglass Park

1425 E 25th St.

Indy Island

8300 E Raymond St

Krannert Park

605 S High School Rd

Northwestway

5253 W 62nd St

YMCA of Greater Indianapolis

Baxter YMCA

7900 S. Shelby St., Indianapolis 46227

Benjamin Harrison YMCA

5736 Lee Rd., Indianapolis 46216

Fishers YMCA

9012 E. 126th Street, Fishers 46038

Hendricks Regional Health YMCA

301 Satori Parkway, Avon 46123

Irsay Family YMCA at Cityway

430 S. Alabama St., Indianapolis 46225

Jordan YMCA

8400 Westfield Blvd., Indianapolis 46240

Orthoindy Foundation YMCA

5315 Lafayette Rd., Indianapolis 46254

Ransburg YMCA

501 N. Shortridge Rd., Indianapolis 46219

Westfield Aquatic Center

851 E. 181st St., Westfield 46074

Witham Family YMCA

2791 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon 46052