MakeMyMove secures $2.6M in funding

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based platform designed to help communities attract remote workers has secured $2.6 million in funding. Our partners at the Indianapolis Business Journal report MakeMyMove plans to use the funding to add a small number of jobs in an effort to keep up with demand.

MakeMyMove was launched early last year by Indy-based TMap LLC, a company founded a few years earlier by Angie’s List co-founder Bill Oesterle and Evan Hock, a former executive with Angie’s List, with the goal of attracting tech talent to Indiana.

Oesterle tells the IBJ the funding round was led by Indianapolis-based Elevate Ventures with participation from several individual investors.

MakeMyMove connects remote workers to incentives being offered by communities to relocate. Since its launch, the platform has seen nearly 100 communities from throughout the country sign up and some 50,000 individuals create profiles.

Some communities have created unique incentives on the platform, such as the city of Greensburg, which launched the “Grandparents on Demand” program. The program involves local residents offering babysitting services for new residents and filling in for Grandparents Day at schools.

MakeMyMove says it plans to add about five employees by the end of the year, bringing its total staff to 20.