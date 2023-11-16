Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Making the cut: Christmas tree farms in Central Indiana

(Provided Photo/Sambols Tree Farm)
by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the holiday spirit fills the air, Christmas tree farms across Indianapolis are beginning to welcome visitors. From near-Indianapolis farms offering a variety of trees to those a bit farther, each destination promises a unique experience. Whether you seek a family-friendly adventure with hayrides or prefer a closer-to-town “choose and cut” convenience, this guide has you covered. Discover your ideal tree from a selection of farms listed closest to farthest from downtown Indy, each offering its own festive charm.

Jay’s Tree Farm

Provides Scotch Pine, White Pine, Canaan Fir, Douglas Fir, and Fraser Fir. Offers both choose and cut or pre-cut trees with tree processing services and refreshments available.

Open: Nov. 24

Address: 755 E. Joppa Rd, Mooresville

Distance: Approx. 20 miles SW of Indianapolis

Watts Christmas Tree Farm

Offers a unique tree experience at Traders Point Creamery. Choose from trees imported from North Carolina and Michigan.

Open: Nov. 24

Address: 9101 Moore Rd, Zionsville

Distance: Approx. 20 miles NW of Indianapolis

The shop at Evans Whispering Pines Tree Farm
(Provided Photo/Evans Whispering Pines)

Evans Whispering Pines

Provides Scotch Pine, White Pine, Norway Spruce for cutting, and pre-cut selections including Fraser Fir and Douglas Fir.

Open: Nov.24

Address: 1538 North 400 West, Danville

Distance: Approx. 25 miles W of Indianapolis

Sambol’s Tree Farm

Full-service farm providing “Choose and Cut” trees, supplies tools, and offers tree processing, all included in the price.

Open: Nov. 24

Address: 7783 N. State Road 9, Fortville

Distance: Approx. 25 miles NE of Indianapolis

Lost Forty Tree Farm

Offers a diverse range of u-cut trees including Canaan Fir, Eastern White Pine, and more.

Open: Nov. 23

Address: 4499 N 400 E, Greenfield

Distance: Approx. 25 miles E of Indianapolis

Piney Acres

A family-operated 73-acre farm with a variety of pines. Take a hayride, cut your tree, and enjoy hot cocoa and Santa visits.

Open: Nov. 18

Address: 1115 E 1000 N, Fortville

Distance: Approx. 30 miles NE of Indianapolis

Hilgert Christmas Tree Farm

Self-service 16-acre farm offering Scotch Pine, White Pines, and tools for loan.

Open: Nov. 24

Address: 7729 N Frontage Rd, Fairland

Distance: Approx. 25 miles SE of Indianapolis

Dull’s Tree Farm

Offers pre-cut trees, giant wreaths, and Santa visits. Choose and cut your ideal Scotch Pine, White Pine, or Canaan Fir.

Open: Nov. 24

Address: 1765 W Blubaugh Ave, Thorntown

Distance: Approx. 40 miles NW of Indianapolis

Clearview Family Christmas Tree Farm

Take a hayride, select and cut your tree. Enjoy the annual Artisans Festival with live music, activities, and free admission.

Open: Nov. 24

Address: 8451 W 100 S, Arlington

Distance: Approx. 50 miles SE of Indianapolis

(Oak Hill Tree Farm/WISH Photo by Tara Hastings)

Oak Hill Tree Farm

Offers a serene tree-picking experience surrounded by scenic landscapes. Choose from a variety of premium trees including Blue Spruce, Balsam Fir, and White Pine. Enjoy family-friendly activities like wagon rides and hot cider while you select and cut your perfect tree for the holidays.

Open: Nov. 25

Address: 493 Oak Hill Rd., Crawfordsville

Distance: Approx. 55 miles S of Indianapolis

Know of any other can’t-miss Christmas tree farms in Central Indiana? Email Dylan Hodges at dylan.hodges@wishtv.com.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

US homebuilder confidence drops for...
Business /
Travis Kelce sings on brother’s...
Entertainment /
Ethics panel says it found...
National News /
‘Red Cup’ day protest will...
National News /
The Oakland Athletics’ move to...
Sports /
Thursday business headlines
Business /
Top House Democrats evacuated from...
National News /
Travis Kelce apologizes to Taylor...
Entertainment /