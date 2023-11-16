Making the cut: Christmas tree farms in Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the holiday spirit fills the air, Christmas tree farms across Indianapolis are beginning to welcome visitors. From near-Indianapolis farms offering a variety of trees to those a bit farther, each destination promises a unique experience. Whether you seek a family-friendly adventure with hayrides or prefer a closer-to-town “choose and cut” convenience, this guide has you covered. Discover your ideal tree from a selection of farms listed closest to farthest from downtown Indy, each offering its own festive charm.
Jay’s Tree Farm
Provides Scotch Pine, White Pine, Canaan Fir, Douglas Fir, and Fraser Fir. Offers both choose and cut or pre-cut trees with tree processing services and refreshments available.
Open: Nov. 24
Address: 755 E. Joppa Rd, Mooresville
Distance: Approx. 20 miles SW of Indianapolis
Watts Christmas Tree Farm
Offers a unique tree experience at Traders Point Creamery. Choose from trees imported from North Carolina and Michigan.
Open: Nov. 24
Address: 9101 Moore Rd, Zionsville
Distance: Approx. 20 miles NW of Indianapolis
Evans Whispering Pines
Provides Scotch Pine, White Pine, Norway Spruce for cutting, and pre-cut selections including Fraser Fir and Douglas Fir.
Open: Nov.24
Address: 1538 North 400 West, Danville
Distance: Approx. 25 miles W of Indianapolis
Sambol’s Tree Farm
Full-service farm providing “Choose and Cut” trees, supplies tools, and offers tree processing, all included in the price.
Open: Nov. 24
Address: 7783 N. State Road 9, Fortville
Distance: Approx. 25 miles NE of Indianapolis
Lost Forty Tree Farm
Offers a diverse range of u-cut trees including Canaan Fir, Eastern White Pine, and more.
Open: Nov. 23
Address: 4499 N 400 E, Greenfield
Distance: Approx. 25 miles E of Indianapolis
Piney Acres
A family-operated 73-acre farm with a variety of pines. Take a hayride, cut your tree, and enjoy hot cocoa and Santa visits.
Open: Nov. 18
Address: 1115 E 1000 N, Fortville
Distance: Approx. 30 miles NE of Indianapolis
Hilgert Christmas Tree Farm
Self-service 16-acre farm offering Scotch Pine, White Pines, and tools for loan.
Open: Nov. 24
Address: 7729 N Frontage Rd, Fairland
Distance: Approx. 25 miles SE of Indianapolis
Dull’s Tree Farm
Offers pre-cut trees, giant wreaths, and Santa visits. Choose and cut your ideal Scotch Pine, White Pine, or Canaan Fir.
Open: Nov. 24
Address: 1765 W Blubaugh Ave, Thorntown
Distance: Approx. 40 miles NW of Indianapolis
Clearview Family Christmas Tree Farm
Take a hayride, select and cut your tree. Enjoy the annual Artisans Festival with live music, activities, and free admission.
Open: Nov. 24
Address: 8451 W 100 S, Arlington
Distance: Approx. 50 miles SE of Indianapolis
Oak Hill Tree Farm
Offers a serene tree-picking experience surrounded by scenic landscapes. Choose from a variety of premium trees including Blue Spruce, Balsam Fir, and White Pine. Enjoy family-friendly activities like wagon rides and hot cider while you select and cut your perfect tree for the holidays.
Open: Nov. 25
Address: 493 Oak Hill Rd., Crawfordsville
Distance: Approx. 55 miles S of Indianapolis
Know of any other can’t-miss Christmas tree farms in Central Indiana? Email Dylan Hodges at dylan.hodges@wishtv.com.