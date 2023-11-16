Making the cut: Christmas tree farms in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the holiday spirit fills the air, Christmas tree farms across Indianapolis are beginning to welcome visitors. From near-Indianapolis farms offering a variety of trees to those a bit farther, each destination promises a unique experience. Whether you seek a family-friendly adventure with hayrides or prefer a closer-to-town “choose and cut” convenience, this guide has you covered. Discover your ideal tree from a selection of farms listed closest to farthest from downtown Indy, each offering its own festive charm.

Provides Scotch Pine, White Pine, Canaan Fir, Douglas Fir, and Fraser Fir. Offers both choose and cut or pre-cut trees with tree processing services and refreshments available.

Open: Nov. 24

Address: 755 E. Joppa Rd, Mooresville

Distance: Approx. 20 miles SW of Indianapolis

Offers a unique tree experience at Traders Point Creamery. Choose from trees imported from North Carolina and Michigan.

Open: Nov. 24

Address: 9101 Moore Rd, Zionsville

Distance: Approx. 20 miles NW of Indianapolis

(Provided Photo/Evans Whispering Pines)

Provides Scotch Pine, White Pine, Norway Spruce for cutting, and pre-cut selections including Fraser Fir and Douglas Fir.

Open: Nov.24

Address: 1538 North 400 West, Danville

Distance: Approx. 25 miles W of Indianapolis

Full-service farm providing “Choose and Cut” trees, supplies tools, and offers tree processing, all included in the price.

Open: Nov. 24

Address: 7783 N. State Road 9, Fortville

Distance: Approx. 25 miles NE of Indianapolis

Offers a diverse range of u-cut trees including Canaan Fir, Eastern White Pine, and more.

Open: Nov. 23

Address: 4499 N 400 E, Greenfield

Distance: Approx. 25 miles E of Indianapolis

A family-operated 73-acre farm with a variety of pines. Take a hayride, cut your tree, and enjoy hot cocoa and Santa visits.

Open: Nov. 18

Address: 1115 E 1000 N, Fortville

Distance: Approx. 30 miles NE of Indianapolis

Self-service 16-acre farm offering Scotch Pine, White Pines, and tools for loan.

Open: Nov. 24

Address: 7729 N Frontage Rd, Fairland

Distance: Approx. 25 miles SE of Indianapolis

Offers pre-cut trees, giant wreaths, and Santa visits. Choose and cut your ideal Scotch Pine, White Pine, or Canaan Fir.

Open: Nov. 24

Address: 1765 W Blubaugh Ave, Thorntown

Distance: Approx. 40 miles NW of Indianapolis

Take a hayride, select and cut your tree. Enjoy the annual Artisans Festival with live music, activities, and free admission.

Open: Nov. 24

Address: 8451 W 100 S, Arlington

Distance: Approx. 50 miles SE of Indianapolis

(Oak Hill Tree Farm/WISH Photo by Tara Hastings)

Offers a serene tree-picking experience surrounded by scenic landscapes. Choose from a variety of premium trees including Blue Spruce, Balsam Fir, and White Pine. Enjoy family-friendly activities like wagon rides and hot cider while you select and cut your perfect tree for the holidays.

Open: Nov. 25

Address: 493 Oak Hill Rd., Crawfordsville

Distance: Approx. 55 miles S of Indianapolis

Know of any other can’t-miss Christmas tree farms in Central Indiana? Email Dylan Hodges at dylan.hodges@wishtv.com.

