Male dies in crash of van, charter bus on I-74

A fatal crash happened sometime before 2:20 p.m. May 13, 2024, on I-74 eastbound between Michigan Road and State Road 9 near Shelbyville, Indiana. (WISH Photo/Chandler Walker)

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A male died in a crash of a van and a charter bus Monday afternoon on I-74 northwest of Shelbyville, the Shelby County coroner says.

The crash happened sometime before 2:20 p.m. Monday. That’s when the East Central office of the Indiana Department of Transportation notified motorists on social media that I-74 was closed between Michigan Road and State Road 9.

At 3:34 p.m., INDOT’s TrafficWise online map said all lanes of I-74 eastbound were blocked between county roads 400 West and 400 North. The crash was marked as cleared, and the road had reopened by 5:40 p.m. Monday.

Images from News 8 photographer Chandler Walker showed a bus with a damaged rear bumper, and a green van with a crashed front end sitting on the interstate.

Indiana State Police, which is handling the crash investigation along with the coroner, had release no information as of 5 p.m. Monday.

A news release from the coroner’s office said, “Identification and further details will be released at a later time and pending family notification.”

Chris Holder with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release shortly before 3 p.m. Monday that the crash involved a charter bus, but he had no further details. A couple hours later, he relayed all inquiries to state police.

Below are WISH-TV photos from News 8’s Chandler Walker.