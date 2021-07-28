News

Man, 83, killed in southeastern Indiana explosion

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) – An 83-year-old man died following an accidental explosion in southeastern Indiana Tuesday.

According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Kenneth Hayes, outside at his home in the 6100 block of South Benham Road in Versailles, Indiana, was cutting on a fuel tank when the explosion happened.

Hayes died as a result of his injuries.

Also, the explosion caught the nearby garage on fire. However, crews arriving at the scene were able to put it out before it reached the house.