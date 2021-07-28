News

Man, 83, killed in southeastern Indiana explosion

by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) – An 83-year-old man died following an accidental explosion in southeastern Indiana Tuesday.

According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Kenneth Hayes, outside at his home in the 6100 block of South Benham Road in Versailles, Indiana, was cutting on a fuel tank when the explosion happened.

Hayes died as a result of his injuries.

Also, the explosion caught the nearby garage on fire. However, crews arriving at the scene were able to put it out before it reached the house.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Oldest fossils of animals may be in Canada rocks, study says

International /

Purdue announces $41 million investment for hypersonic research facility

Inside INdiana Business /

Pfizer data suggest third dose of COVID-19 vaccine ‘strongly’ boosts protection against Delta variant

Coronavirus /

Record vacancy means an abundance of office space in Indianapolis

Local /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image