Man accused of killing several family members at east side home in 2021 in court

Raymond Childs III, pictured here in 2021. Childs was accused of murdering six people, including several family members, at a home on Indianapolis' east side on Jan. 24, 2021. Childs' then 15-year-old brother was the only survivor of the mass murder. (Provided Photo/Marion County Jail)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The trial of a man accused of killing six people, including multiple family members, when he was 17 years old began Monday and continues Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Raymond Childs III, 20, shot seven people inside a house on Indianapolis’ east side on Jan. 24, 2021, killing six.

The victims included his parents, Raymond Jr. and Kizzie Childs; his 13-year-old sister, Rita, his 18-year-old brother, Elijah; his brother’s pregnant girlfriend, Kiara Hawkins, and her unborn baby boy.

Childs’ then 15-year-old brother was the only survivor.

News 8 previously reported that the mass shooting stemmed from a fight between Raymond Childs III and his father. Prosecutors say the two were fighting over Childs III sneaking out of the house.

After the shooting, Childs III stayed at his girlfriend’s house, saying he’d been kicked out. The next day on Sunday, Childs III and his girlfriend went to the scene of the shooting, where police say he started to cry.

Childs III was taken into custody without incident at a family member’s house the following Monday.

He’s facing charges of six counts of murder, attempted murder intentional of killing another, and carrying a handgun without a license.

Jury selection for Childs’ trial began July 16. The full trial is expected to run until Aug. 2.

