Man airlifted to Indy hospital after dump truck crash in Madison County

The Madison County Sheriff's Department says the crash happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 38 and State Road 13 near Lapel. (Provided Photo/Madison County Sheriff's Department)

LAPEL, Ind. (WISH) — A man was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a serious crash involving two dump trucks Monday morning in Madison County, police say.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 38 and State Road 13 near Lapel.

Investigators revealed that two dump trucks, owned by an Anderson trucking company named S&H Trucking, were traveling west on State Road 38, approaching a stop sign on State Road 13.

As the driver of the first dump truck, identified as 59-year-old David Gardner, slowed down, it was reported that he was rear-ended by a second dump truck driven by 52-year-old Branden Behr, of Fairmount.

Gardner was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson by South Madison Fire Territory with minor injuries. Police say Behr was airlifted from the scene and taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.