Man already in police custody charged with 2021 Indianapolis murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 29-year-old man who was already in police custody for armed robbery is facing a murder charge for the 2021 fatal shooting of a man outside a northwest side apartment complex, police say.

Terri Young-Moses was arrested for murder, armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon, and criminal recklessness.

On Nov. 26, 2021, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 5800 block of Sebring Court. Officers arrived and located 24-year-old Dezmond King outside the Sebring Court Apartments with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.

King was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy by the Marion County Coroner’s Office determined his death as a homicide.

Homicide detectives identified Moses as the alleged murder suspect in their investigation. Moses was served in court on Wednesday with an arrest warrant for his accused role in the fatal shooting of King.

Police say Moses was already in custody on an unrelated offense in a separate case. The Marion County Prosecutors Office will make the final charging decisions.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Gary Toms in the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Gary.Toms@Indy.gov.