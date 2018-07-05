Man arrested after Fishers grocery store robbery

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – A man has been taken into custody after a Fishers grocery store robbery.

On July 2, officers responded to the Kroger store in the 9700 block of East 116th Street after an employee reported being threatened by a suspect stealing items, according to the Fishers Police Department.

The suspect, who was described as a black male wearing an orange shirt and black pants, was seen fleeing in a green Honda car.

Police say after several hours, a green Honda was witnessed traveling on Brooks School Road. The vehicle was pulled over, a traffic stopped was attempted, but a man matching the suspect’s description exited the vehicle and ran.

After a search for several hours for the suspect, 47-year-old Corey Hooten was found and taken into custody. 

He was transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

