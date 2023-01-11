News

Man arrested after police chase, standoff on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested early Wednesday morning on I-465 after he led police on a chase through multiple counties.

News 8’s Lakyn McGee spoke with the Fishers Police Department. Police said they were surveilling a home with a person of interest and saw that person get into a vehicle and drive away.

Police say they began to follow him and shots were fired three minutes later. That’s when the chase went on I-465. At some point during the chase, police say a woman was dropped off from the vehicle. She was taken into custody.

Police say the chase continued and shut down lanes between Michigan and Keystone on I-465.

Investigators say the chase ended because the driver ran out of gas. They say he then “barricaded” himself in the vehicle. News 8 also learned that a SWAT team was involved. The driver has been taken into custody and both west bound and east bound lanes are now open.