60-year-old man faces several charges for role in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is behind bars after police say he shot and injured a man on the east side early Saturday morning.

Major Ford, 60, faces several charges following shooting that happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Arsenal Avenue.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to that area to investigate a person shot.

There, they found a person suffering a gunshot wound. IMPD described them as “awake and breathing.”

Following further investigation and interviews with witnesses, detectives took Ford into custody.

He faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery with loss or impairment of bodily function and possessing a firearm as a serious violent felon.

The Marion County Prosecutors Office will make final charging decisions.