Man arrested for drunk driving, multiple drug possessions in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 68-year-old intoxicated driver was arrested early Friday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase and having illegal drugs in his car.

At 2:45 a.m. Friday, a trooper was patrolling along I-80/94 near Cline Avenue when they noticed a tan vehicle traveling east bound going 35 over the speed limit. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle began to weave side to side, then began to go over 100 mph, according to a release Saturday.

During the pursuit, the driver, Johnny J, Svedja, gradually decreased the vehicle’s speed as if he was pulling over, then quickly speeding away.

Svedja was later stopped east of Grant Street and was taken into custody. During the arrest, the trooper detected a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Svedja was offered a field sobriety tests as well as a certified test for intoxication, but refused to cooperate. A warrant was granted for police to complete a blood draw at a local hospital.

During investigation, illegal drugs and contraband were located inside the vehicle.

Svedja was taken to Lake County Jail and is being preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated endangering, and multiple drug possessions.