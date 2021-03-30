Man arrested for January Ripley County homicide

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One man has been arrested in connection to a January 2021 Ripley County homicide.

According to the Indiana State Police, 36-year-old Jordan Knudson has been arrested for the shooting death of 36-year-old Kristina Jones.

On Jan. 11, 2021, officers were called to a residence on County Road 700 West, just west of Holton, Indiana.

Once on the scene, Jones was located unresponsive in the bathroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene, having sustained gunshot wounds.

ISP said Knudson and Jones had previously been in a relationship.

Knudson was taken into custody on March 26 and is being held in the Ripley County Jail.

He faces a preliminary charge of murder.