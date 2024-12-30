Man arrested after firing gun at woman at southern Indiana gas station

Man arrested after firing gun at woman at gas station in Indiana

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Missouri man is behind bars after police say he fired a gun at a woman at a southern Indiana gas station after she didn’t respond to an unsolicited comment he made toward her.

The shooting happened on Monday just after midnight Sunday. Local law enforcement were called to a Casey’s gas station at 107 IN 68 in Lynnville on a report that a female was shot at.

Indiana State Police learned the female was sitting inside her car in the parking lot when Eli Gunden, 28, drove up beside her and made an “unsolicited comment” at her.

When she didn’t answer, he pointed a gun at her from inside his SUV and shot twice. The shots did not hit or injure the female, and Gunden soon fled the scene.

Later, Dubois County deputies spotted Gunden on Interstate 64, which led to a pursuit. The chase continued on US 231, SR 62, then back onto US 231, where Gunden pulled over and refused to get out of his car.

After a two-hour stand off with multiple surrounding agencies, Gunden finally left his SUV and was arrested. He was booked into the Warrick County jail without bond.

State police say Gunden face multiple felony charges. A court date hasn’t been set.

—

Lynnville is in southern Indiana, thirty minutes north of Evansville and about a two-and-a-half hour drive from downtown Indianapolis.