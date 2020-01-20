Top Video

Man arrested in 2 fatal shootings 1 day apart

Arrest made after 2 people murdered

Share

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested in connection with two fatal shootings in early January, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

Damarion Moore, 26, was arrested Friday in Champaign, Illinois, after IMPD issued a warrant for his arrest.

Moore is accused in the deaths of Chrishuan Snelling, 21, and Shaugnje Scott, 24, in separate shootings one day and about two miles apart.

In the first incident on Jan. 8, IMPD responded to the 700 block of Hardin Boulevard near the intersection of West Washington Street and Interstate 465.

When officers arrived, they found Snelling unresponsive with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, police said. Snelling was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where he later died.

Then on Jan. 9, IMPD was sent to a report of a person found dead in a home just after 10:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Westmore Drive. That’s at Chapel Hill Apartments, located off West 10th Street west of North Girls School Road.

The woman found dead in the home, later identified as Scott, suffered injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

Puerto Ricans want governor to resign after Hurricane Maria supplies found in warehouse

by: Amir Vera and Rafael Romo, CNN /

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested in connection with two fatal shootings in early January, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

Damarion Moore, 26, was arrested Friday in Champaign, Illinois, after IMPD issued a warrant for his arrest.

Moore is accused in the deaths of Chrishuan Snelling, 21, and Shaugnje Scott, 24, in separate shootings one day and about two miles apart.

In the first incident on Jan. 8, IMPD responded to the 700 block of Hardin Boulevard near the intersection of West Washington Street and Interstate 465.

When officers arrived, they found Snelling unresponsive with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, police said. Snelling was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where he later died.

Then on Jan. 9, IMPD was sent to a report of a person found dead in a home just after 10:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Westmore Drive. That’s at Chapel Hill Apartments, located off West 10th Street west of North Girls School Road.

The woman found dead in the home, later identified as Scott, suffered injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Puerto Ricans want governor to resign after Hurricane Maria supplies found in warehouse

Top Video /

Weed may not ease sleep problems, especially for regular users, studies say

News /

Donations allow family to renovate home for girl in wheelchair

News /

Impeachment trial: Resolution shortens opening arguments to 2 days per side

Top Video /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.