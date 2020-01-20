Man arrested in 2 fatal shootings 1 day apart

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested in connection with two fatal shootings in early January, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

Damarion Moore, 26, was arrested Friday in Champaign, Illinois, after IMPD issued a warrant for his arrest.

Moore is accused in the deaths of Chrishuan Snelling, 21, and Shaugnje Scott, 24, in separate shootings one day and about two miles apart.

In the first incident on Jan. 8, IMPD responded to the 700 block of Hardin Boulevard near the intersection of West Washington Street and Interstate 465.

When officers arrived, they found Snelling unresponsive with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, police said. Snelling was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where he later died.

Then on Jan. 9, IMPD was sent to a report of a person found dead in a home just after 10:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Westmore Drive. That’s at Chapel Hill Apartments, located off West 10th Street west of North Girls School Road.

The woman found dead in the home, later identified as Scott, suffered injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475.