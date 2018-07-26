Man arrested in connection to June fatal hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested a 54-year-old man in connection with a June 13 fatal hit-and-run.

Brett Marksbary, 54, faces charges of false informing and failure to stop at an accident resulting in death.

On June 13 around 9:50 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of West Washington and North Addison streets, where they found a pedestrian, later identified as 22-year-old Ruben Denizard, who had been struck by a van.

Witnesses said Denizard was talking to people in a parked car when he was hit.