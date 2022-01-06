News

Man arrested in connection with interstate shooting

(Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images)
by: Jacey Crawford
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a road rage shooting incident on Interstate 465 that happened on Monday, police said.

Just after 3 p.m., Indiana State Police troopers responded to I-465 near Crawfordsville Road on reports of gunfire.

Troopers met with the victim and discovered what appeared to be a bullet hole in the side of the victim’s pickup truck.

On Wednesday, police located and arrested the suspect, Aarion Mosley, 27, of Indianapolis. Mosley faces the preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, possession of a firearm by a felon and pointing a firearm.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

500-drone light shows to happen as part of College Football Playoff

College Football /

Coroner: Girl, 2, found dead in Bartholomew County river had drowned

Crime Watch 8 /

Enter to win a gift pack from WISH-TV and The CW!

Contests /

Firefighter Tim prepares Italian Wedding Soup, Greek Yogurt Bread

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.