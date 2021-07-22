News

Man arrested in near-east side homicide; police say not a random act

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been arrested following a Wednesday night homicide on the city’s near-east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says 34-year-old Bruce McClinton has been arrested in the case.

Officers patrolling near 10th and Rural streets around 11:30 p.m. heard shots fired and found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

His identity has not yet been released by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

IMPD detectives believe the shooting is not a random act.

Police said McClinton fled in a vehicle, then was found hiding in backyard.

Online jail records say McClinton also faces charges of operating while intoxicated and endangering a person by operating while intoxicated.

Online records also show McClinton was wanted out of Miami County for driving while suspended.

An initial court appearance is not yet listed in online records.