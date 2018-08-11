Man attempting armed robbery dies after customers shoot him

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man attempting to commit armed robbery of a northeast side gas station died on Saturday night after two customers inside the business shot him, according to police.

Around 6:27 p.m. Saturday, IMPD received a report of an attempted robbery in progress at the GetGo gas station located at the intersection of Pendleton Pike and Shadeland Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a male suspect had been shot by two of the customers at the gas station. He died at an area hospital. According to a police report, the man was 26 years old.

According to police at the scene, the suspect entered the store and displayed a weapon. Then two customers discharged their weapons. He did not appear to have taken anything from the store.

“He probably did save somebody’s life,” Indianapolis resident, Demetrius Frierson said. “But still, for them to do that, that was cool. That was real nice. I used to think this was one of the safe service stations because they got security in there already.”

“I’m really sorry that someone lost their life,” Indianapolis resident, John Brewer said. “But, I would think that the amount of force they used might have been necessary to protect someone’s life. Crime doesn’t pay, karma is real. You get what you get.”

Several customers who were inside the business ran, according to police.

Investigators are speaking with the two customers who discharged their weapons.

According to police, no one else was injured in the incident.