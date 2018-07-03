Man beaten and robbed at Rural King in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Beaten, robbed and carjacked, a Johnson County man is lucky to be alive

The suspect was bold; robbing the victim during the day in the parking lot of Rural King in Greenwood and taking off in his truck. It happened on Sunday. Greenwood Police say the last time they responded to an armed carjacking was four years ago, and that was not nearly as aggressive as the most recent case.

It was Sunday afternoon when Allen Schoppenhorst planned a quick trip to Rural King for dog food. He had made into the store, and back into his truck, when he was attacked.

“He struck me here and I rocked forward and I set back up thinking somebody hit my truck. Then he struck me again,” said Schoppenhorst.

A man in a hoodie was attacking him. Schoppenhorst tried to fight back, “I reached out and grabbed him in the throat with my left hand and squeezed into his Adam’s apple with my thumb.”

The suspect didn’t even flinch. Instead, he flashed a gun and ordered Schoppenhorst to empty his pockets and hand over his wallet with $400 inside.

“Then he ordered me to the back seat. I knew I needed to avoid that,” Schoppenhorst explained. He continued, “He repeated to get in the back seat again, or he’d kill me. I again repeated that I can’t get back there unless you open the door.”

Somehow, the suspect was convinced and let him out of the truck.

“So I shoved him back with the driver’s door and ran past him and started screaming, ‘He’s robbing me. He’s robbing me,’ and tried to get a lot of attention to it, so he’d get in the truck and drive off,” Schoppenhorst said.

It worked. The man allegedly drove off in Schoppenhorst’s truck leaving him stranded and with a concussion. Medics rushed him to the hospital where he had to get staples on his head.

“He was a violent person. He almost enjoyed striking me,” said Schoppenhorst.

But Schoppenhorst is hoping the suspect doesn’t strick again. That’s why he’s sharing his story.

“I think he’s probably going to do it again. It’s probably going to be bad sooner or later,” he warned.

Schoppenhorst is asking you to be on the lookout for a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, grey, extended cab with an 8 foot bed truck. According to Schoppenhorst, the tailgate is silver.

Greenwood Police say they have surveillance video. They’re encouraging any businesses in the area with helpful video to drop it off at the police department. If you have any information that could help in this investigation, call the Greenwood Police Department at 317-882-9191.