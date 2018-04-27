Man charged with Deputy Pickett’s murder appears in court

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The man charged with killing a Boone County Sheriff’s deputy was back in court Friday morning.

In court, a judge formally informed Anthony Baumgardt that prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in his case.

“It’s the right decision. I knew from the beginning after everything that occurred, killing a police officer,” said Boone County Prosecutor Todd Meyer.

“There’s probably several years of work that needs to be done before we know an appropriate outcome,” said public defender Allan Reid.

As Baumgardt was led into the courtroom he was asked whether he thought he deserved the death penalty and if he had anything to say. Baumgardt did not respond.

However, in March, Baumgardt was asked if he had anything to say to which he replied, “no remorse.”

Earlier in the week, Boone County Prosecutor Todd Meyer said they are close to they are very close to filing more significant charges, saying it is a 10,000 piece puzzle that is nearly 95 percent complete.

